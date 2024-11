Heads up, drivers! An extended ramp closure on I-81S at exit 141 has been scheduled for this weekend, starting Friday at 8 p.m. as deep mill paving work gets underway.

It’s a part of the Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke County near Salem.

Recommended Videos

VDOT said the on-ramp will remain closed through the weekend with plans to reopen at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

Drivers are asked to use Exit 140 as an alternative for getting onto I-81.