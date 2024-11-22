School closings, delays for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Friday, Nov. 22 due to a wintry weather mix that has hit our area.
Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.
Continue to check back as this list may grow.
Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com
- Alleghany Highlands Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Bath County Public Schools - 2 Hours Late
- Craig County Public Schools - Closed
- Grayson County Public Schools - Closed
- Highland County Public Schools - 2 Hours Late
- Pocahontas County (WV) Schools - Closed