School closings, delays for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Friday, Nov. 22 due to a wintry weather mix that has hit our area.

Breaking News Alerts Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com