Local News

School closings, delays for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Friday, Nov. 22 due to a wintry weather mix that has hit our area.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com

  • Alleghany Highlands Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Bath County Public Schools - 2 Hours Late
  • Craig County Public Schools - Closed
  • Grayson County Public Schools - Closed
  • Highland County Public Schools - 2 Hours Late
  • Pocahontas County (WV) Schools - Closed

