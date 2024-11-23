Locals celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Roanoke Star

ROANOKE, Va. – People braved the blustery conditions this morning to celebrate a big day for a local landmark.

A little wind, and a lost speech, couldn’t stop people from gathering high atop Roanoke to celebrate the Mill Mountain Star.

“Since its first lighting in 1949, the star has welcomed visitors from near and far, inspiring pride in every Roanoker and shining as a constant reminder of our city’s progress and innovation,” said Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea.

And to think, the star was only supposed to be up temporarily as a marketing campaign for the merchants' association and downtown retailers.

“It endeared itself so quickly to the hearts and the minds and the spirits of Roanokers, that the idea of it just being taken down and being a temporary structure evacated pretty quickly and here we are,” said Nelson Harris, former mayor of Roanoke

Generations have enjoyed the star, like the Davis family.

“I think the star symbolizes community and Roanoke and I think it’s a fun place to take my kids to now that I’ve gotten older and I enjoyed it as a kid too, so it brings up a lot of nice memories as well,” said star local star visitor Catherine Davis.

The star is a symbol so beloved, that it’s hard to imagine Roanoke without it.