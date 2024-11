We still have to cut the Thanksgiving Turkey, but the staff at the Omni Homestead resort are more than ready for Christmas Cheer.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

They are preparing this year’s tree to greet visitors during the holiday season. 10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore gives us a closer look.