Serving Up Community to Veterans This Thanksgiving

BUCHANAN, VA – At 87 years old, Dick Winand has a lot of stories to tell - some of them from the Korean War, others about his time as a lineman.

But this Thanksgiving, it’s his service and strength that’s getting the spotlight.

“Hang in there, be strong and take it one day at a time,” Winand said.

Winand has bone cancer - but it hasn’t dampened his spirit, or sense of humor.

“They told me eight years ago that I had two months to live... I fooled them!” he said.

He spends a lot of time at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan, where he’s found a community.

“It’s great to be able to come out here and be a part of this a couple days a week. It gives me something to do and someone to talk to,” he said.

Now, that community is giving back to Winand - by making sure he has a full Thanksgiving meal.

Lois Dawn Magill is the owner of the farm, and a veteran herself.

“When I came home from the military, I always felt like I had no place to go. And I wanted to make it a safe space for people who had no place to go. Like if their family was out of state, or people had passed away, or they were estranged from their family, it’s a family of their own choosing, and they get to come here,” Magill said.

On Thanksgiving, they’ll welcome over 150 veterans and first responders to the barn.

That impact isn’t lost on Magill.

“The holidays are a really hard time for everyone, no matter what situation they’re in, so if we save one life, and they know they have a safe place to come to, then it works,” she said.

She had volunteers as young as nine, up early Wednesday morning to get everything ready for their guests of honor.

“It’s important because some people don’t have family, so they can come here to find peace,” 5th-grade volunteer Emma Woods said.

Windand isn’t able to make it to the dinner - but Magill is making sure he has a full plate.

They’re hand delivering a meal to his house - an act that leaves Winand overcome with emotion.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful,” he said.

New Freedom Farm still has a few spots left for their dinner. If you would like to attend, you can find contact information here.

Gates open at 1:30 pm, and dinner will be served at 2:00 pm.