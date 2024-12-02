Skip to main content
School delays for Monday, December 2, 2024

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Some schools in our region will be either delayed on Monday, Dec. 2 due to wintry conditions.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com

  • Alleghany Highlands Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Bland County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Carroll County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Craig County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Floyd County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Grayson County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Pocahontas County (WV) Schools - 3 hours late

Samuel King joined the 10 News team in August 2024. You can watch him anchor our weekend evening newscasts and reporting during the week.

