School delays for Monday, December 2, 2024

Some schools in our region will be either delayed on Monday, Dec. 2 due to wintry conditions.
Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.
Continue to check back as this list may grow.
Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com
- Alleghany Highlands Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Bland County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Carroll County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Craig County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Floyd County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Grayson County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Pocahontas County (WV) Schools - 3 hours late