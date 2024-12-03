Skip to main content
Clear icon
26º
Join Insider
Open the WSLS 10 Help Desk

Local News

School delays for Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Education, School closures, School delays
A classroom desk with school books (WDIV)

Our closings page is currently not updating as it should, please check here for ongoing updates on school closures and delays

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 due to wintry conditions.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Recommended Videos

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com

  • Bland County Schools - 2 hours late
  • Carroll County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Craig County Public Schools - Closed
  • Grayson County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Smyth County Public Schools - 2 hours late
  • Tazewell County Public Schools - 2 hours late

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS