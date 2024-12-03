School delays for Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Our closings page is currently not updating as it should, please check here for ongoing updates on school closures and delays

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 due to wintry conditions.

Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.

Recommended Videos

Continue to check back as this list may grow.

Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com