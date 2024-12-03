School delays for Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Some schools in our region will be either closed or delayed on Tuesday, Dec. 3 due to wintry conditions.
Below is a list of all of the school closings and delays across our region.
Continue to check back as this list may grow.
Looking to submit a closing? Please send it to closings@wsls.com
- Bland County Schools - 2 hours late
- Carroll County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Craig County Public Schools - Closed
- Grayson County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Smyth County Public Schools - 2 hours late
- Tazewell County Public Schools - 2 hours late