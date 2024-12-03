Skip to main content
She’s International Boutique closing after two decades

The owner plans to move her shop entirely online

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

ROANOKE, Va. – A local store in Downtown Roanoke is closing its doors.

The She’s International Boutique has been in business for over two decades selling fashions from around the globe, but after a slower year, owner Diane Speaks has decided to take things digital.

“Well people respect me because it’s been twenty-one years, so they really understand that it’s getting old and that it’s hard sometimes, but the people that like our designs, they said they’ll follow me anywhere.”

Diane Speaks, Owner of She’s International Boutique

The new shop will focus on accessories like purses and jewelry, which Speaks gathers abroad.

Until the end of the year, the store will have sales on various items, including a fifteen percent discount for paying in cash.

