Virginia Special Election: Election Day checklist and voter guide

Election Day is here, so we’re working for you on everything you need to know to make your voice heard.
Where do I vote on Election Day?
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You can find your assigned polling place here. Polls across the Commonwealth will be open until 7 p.m.
What do I need to bring when I vote?
Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:
- Virginia driver’s license
- Virginia DMV-issued ID card
- United States Passport
- Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by the voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business
- Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia
- Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision
- Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections
- Voter confirmation documents
- Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID
- Nursing home resident ID
- Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter
- Current government document containing the name and address of the voter
- Signed ID Confirmation Statement
Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.
Note: If you don’t have any of the items listed above, you will need to vote a provisional ballot or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.
What if I missed the voter registration deadline?
You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Although the deadline to register has passed, you can still vote on Election Day using a provisional ballot. These ballots aren’t immediately counted by machines; instead, they undergo review and must be approved by the local election board before being counted.
What accommodations will be in place for voters with disabilities?
Those who are 65 or older, or individuals with a disability, can take part in curbside voting, which allows voters to cast their vote on Election Day without leaving their vehicle. You will be asked to use the designated parking space and follow any instructions that may be displayed on signs. You are welcome to call ahead of time to alert the election officers about when you plan to arrive. You can also have someone go in for you and ask an election official for curbside assistance. They can help you with reading or completing forms if needed as well.
The following will be available at polling places across the Commonwealth. This includes early voting locations:
- Accessible parking spaces
- Curbside voting
- Signs showing an accessible entrance and route in building
- Accessible voting booth with chair
- Seating available for voters waiting to vote
- Sufficient space for voters in wheelchairs
- Notepads available to communicate in writing
- Magnifier for election material and the ballot
For more information on accessible voting, click here.
Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.