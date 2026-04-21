Virginia Special Election: Election Day checklist and voter guide

(Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Election Day is here, so we’re working for you on everything you need to know to make your voice heard.

Where do I vote on Election Day?

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You can find your assigned polling place here. Polls across the Commonwealth will be open until 7 p.m.

What do I need to bring when I vote?

Here’s a look at the acceptable forms of identification:

Virginia driver’s license

Virginia DMV-issued ID card

United States Passport

Valid employee ID card, containing a photograph, issued by the voter’s employer in the ordinary course of business

Valid student ID, containing a photograph, issued by a public or private school of higher education located in the U.S.

Valid student ID issued by a public or private high school in Virginia

Government-issued ID card from a federal, Virginia or local political subdivision

Voter ID card issued by the Department of Elections

Voter confirmation documents

Valid tribal enrollment or other tribal ID

Nursing home resident ID

Current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck containing the name and address of the voter

Current government document containing the name and address of the voter

Signed ID Confirmation Statement

Note: You will not need proof of voter registration on Election Day.

Note: If you don’t have any of the items listed above, you will need to vote a provisional ballot or sign an ID Confirmation Statement.

What if I missed the voter registration deadline?

You can check your voter registration status on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Although the deadline to register has passed, you can still vote on Election Day using a provisional ballot. These ballots aren’t immediately counted by machines; instead, they undergo review and must be approved by the local election board before being counted.

What accommodations will be in place for voters with disabilities?

Those who are 65 or older, or individuals with a disability, can take part in curbside voting, which allows voters to cast their vote on Election Day without leaving their vehicle. You will be asked to use the designated parking space and follow any instructions that may be displayed on signs. You are welcome to call ahead of time to alert the election officers about when you plan to arrive. You can also have someone go in for you and ask an election official for curbside assistance. They can help you with reading or completing forms if needed as well.

The following will be available at polling places across the Commonwealth. This includes early voting locations:

Accessible parking spaces

Curbside voting

Signs showing an accessible entrance and route in building

Accessible voting booth with chair

Seating available for voters waiting to vote

Sufficient space for voters in wheelchairs

Notepads available to communicate in writing

Magnifier for election material and the ballot

For more information on accessible voting, click here.

Have any more questions? Head to the Virginia Department of Elections website.