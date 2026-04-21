Cold start to Election Day!

Your Election Day forecast starts off chilly Tuesday morning! If you are headed out to the polls, be sure to grab the big coat! It is a half-and-half say with more seasonal temperatures returning to the area for the second half of the day.

Election Forecast (WSLS 2026)

Temperatures are currently in the 20s and 30s. Our average low temperature for this time of year is around 48 degrees, so we are still significantly below that point Tuesday morning. That will change over the next few days as a ridge is set to move back into our area and bring those above-average temperatures back into the picture!

Temperatures Current as of 6:30A (WSLS 2026)

Futurecast shows our next weather maker arriving Wednesday afternoon! This will be our next best chance of rainfall as a cold front swings through the region. Be sure to pack the umbrella as you are heading out the door!

Futurecast (WSLS 2026)

Our 7-day forecast shows a quick warm-up thanks to an upper-level atmospheric ridge! We will make it into the 70s and 80s with showers and storms this weekend, brigning much needed rainfall. Have a great day!