Chilly Challenge: Ensuring elderly safety during winter months

ROANOKE, VA – When snowflakes turn into slippery slopes, a simple walk to the mailbox can become a dangerous journey for the elderly.

“It just takes one little slip,” President of the Local Office on Aging, Ron Boyd said.

Boyd has seen firsthand how winter weather can impact older loved ones.

“We’re really seeing a lot of those that hunker down, that tend to stay in, they may not have the supplies they need. They may even be low on prescriptions,” he said.

For older adults living alone, a quick check-in from a neighbor during the cold can be a lifeline.

“A lot of them don’t have anybody really checking on them. It’s one thing to do a phone call; it’s another thing to actually get eyes on them,” Boyd said.

While seniors face these risks, people with Alzheimer’s and dementia deal with even more complex challenges.

Brooke Gill, a senior program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, says the change in routine can turn someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia upside down.

“It becomes dangerous if they’re in the middle of the night, and they think they’re 12 years old again and wander into the snow and want to play—but then they get disoriented and start walking through the neighborhood,” Gill said.

Gill advises letting neighbors know about the situation, which can make all the difference.

“Let them know that, ‘Hey if you see my loved one outside with no one with them, that may be a dangerous situation. Please let me know as soon as possible,’” she said.

The cold weather can be even more brutal as you age.

“It’s not going to take long in this weather to really become dangerous for seniors. As you age, you don’t retain heat as much,” Boyd said.

The pressure is always on for caregivers, but they often feel even more weight during the winter months.

“We recommend buddy systems. If you’re the only one there taking care of your person and you see a storm coming through, maybe ask family or a friend to come stay with you through that storm,” Gill said.

That’s why Gill says to make sure to take care of yourself, so you can take care of them.

“Please reach out when you need the support,” she said.