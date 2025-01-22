WSLS Dedicates the tenth Home for Good

ROANOKE, Va. – A large crowd of people huddled in temperatures hovering in the single digits to dedicate a new Habitat for Humanity project in Roanoke. Dubbed, “Home for Good,” the project is the latest home to be built as part of a relationship between WSLS-10 and Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s not only your new home, it’s a home we all helped to build. And that’s true of our city, It takes all of us to build and grow our city,” Mayor Joe Cobb said as he addressed the crowd.

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“This home - the Madina Musa home - is not just a structure. It’s a symbol of hope and a testament to what we can achieve when we all come together for a common cause,” Jaimie Leon, WSLS Vice President, and General Manager, said as she stood on the front porch of the house that would in moments be home to Madina Musa, a Roanoke resident whose family immigrated from Kenya more than two decades ago.

The project started in July when with the wall raising in Southeast Roanoke, where Habitat for Humanity has been rebuilding the neighborhood one home at a time. Since then countless volunteers have worked tirelessly to build the house that Madina and her daughter Layla are now calling home.

“I want to say thank you to everyone. Thank you. Thank you, everyone,” Musa said. Musa’s daughter Layla had her own thoughts to share.

“I’m very very very happy,” she said.

Moments later Musa and Layla cut a red ribbon strung acros the steps on the front porch, and received the keys to her new home.