NRV hit by ice storm, Pulaski County opens warming center for residents

HIWASSEE, Va. – Winter weather has brought ice across the region causing widespread power outages, but for the folks in Pulaski County without power, they have a place to come and get warm.

Winter weather hit the New River Valley early Tuesday, bringing anywhere from 1.5 to 6 inches of snow.

Tuesday night, it turned to at least half an inch of ice, leaving thousands across the NRV without power.

“It was my first night by myself and the power went off on me,” said Mackenzie Evink, a Pulaski local.

The Pulaski County emergency management team opened a warming center at the Hiwassee Volunteer Fire Department.

“We know there are people out there with no heat or anything like that,” said Jeremy Leichner of Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Leichner said the warming center is a resource to keep people safe and connected.

“Just warm yourself up, you could microwave a meal if you need to and definitely plug in your phone, laptops, anything else you might need,” Leichner said.

Just down the road from the fire department is the Shop-Eez convenience store.

Store clerk Mackenzie Evink said she lost power Tuesday.

“It was freezing. My house probably got to at least 50 degrees,” said Evink. “I lost it about 9 o’clock last night and this morning it came on maybe like 11:30.”

The Texas native said she is not used to navigating this type of weather.

“The world doesn’t stop,” said Evink. “So yeah, there’s a big difference for that.”

She said she’s just hoping her power stays on as the winter storm continues.

Leaders with the fire department said they will be open and ready for people as long as there are people in the county without power.