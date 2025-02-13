Floyd County declares local State of Emergency, opens warming centers

FLOYD CO., Va. – The Floyd County Board of Supervisors ordered a state of emergency within the County and a local emergency due to severe winter weather.

Floyd has been experiencing extraordinary storm damage and related power outages and according to AEP has 7,949 outages with a total population of 16,000 people in the county. This is the highest proportion of users without power in the Commonwealth.

In response to the outages officials have opened two warming centers, one in Willis and one in the Town of Floyd they are both open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The centers are in local fire stations.

“In Floyd County we seldom ask for help. So, when we did it means we really need it”, said Turman. “Approving this state of emergency allows us to access more state, federal and private resources. We appreciate all the work of our volunteers and first responders, and want everyone to be safe, warm and comfortable soon”.