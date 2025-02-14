ROANOKE, Va. – The Greater Roanoke Home & Garden Show is back at the Berglund Center this weekend!

It’s the 15th anniversary of the show, and they’re looking to make sure your home is stacked with new improvements for the spring. You’ll be able to find all your renovation needs, like builders, remodelers, contractors, and building supplies. There are also plenty of ideas for new interior design choices in your home!

“But the big thing I think this year is a lot of our vendors who have been here in the past have really upped it and things are much more modern and the displays are really on the modern side,” said Bonnie Myers, the show’s manager.

While you’re attending, you can also check out the wine selection in the Art, Gift and Gourmet area. The event isn’t just for adults, though, as there are several free activities the kids can join in on, like crafts and cooking classes from Virginia Western Culinary Arts Students.

Angels of Assisi will also be present at the event, and you can see them if you’d like to add a new family member to your home!

The show takes place at the Berglund Center at the following times:

Friday, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission and parking are both free. There is also a clear bag policy at the show. For more information, visit here.

WSLS is also a sponsor of this event, along with WSLQ (Q99) radio.