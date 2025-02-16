3 injured, 2 in critical condition after Danville shooting Saturday, Danville PD investigating

DANVILLE, Va. – Three people have been injured and two are in critical condition after a shooting in Danville Saturday night, according to Danville PD.

According to officials, just before 8 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 300 block of Ross St. for a disturbance and shots fired within a residence.

Responding officers found two males on the scene who had sustained gunshot wounds, one of whom was a resident. A third male who was shot was transported to SOVAH Health Danville by private vehicle.

According to police, the incident began when two armed men entered the residence, which was occupied by two other males, and made demands. An altercation ensued and gunfire was exchanged.

All three wounded men were transported to other medical facilities for further treatment, and two are currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.the