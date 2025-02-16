AEP gives Sunday afternoon winter storm response update

2 p.m. Sunday Update:

Appalachian Power Company announced Sunday afternoon that 76,000 customers are now without power including 34,000 customers in Virginia.

Appalachian Power Company gave an update on outages and the company’s response to outages in our region. As of 9 a.m. Sunday 27,400 are still without power including 19,500 customers in Virginia.

APCO said flash flooding is presenting significant challenges but the 7,000-person workforce is dedicated to restoring power to those affected by this recent winter storm.

APCO also said that the onset of another winter storm and forecasted frequent wind gusts will bring down trees rooted in the Appalachian region’s saturated soil causing additional power outages.

Officials say that those who had lost power due to the last winter storm will have power restored late Sunday night.

For up to date outage response go to APCO’s Outage map here.