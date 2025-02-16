American Red Cross gives advice for how to make it through winter weather

Last week, Southwest Virginia was hit with severe winter weather that came with frigid temperatures, snow and ice.

That winter weather is expected to continue into this week as well.

Which is why the American Red Cross is giving out some safety tips and advice for a community that is bracing itself for yet even more winter weather.

The most important thing, according to Executive Director Jackie Grant, is to be prepared. That means having an emergency kit ready to go at home, follow the instructions given out by local officials and to always stay informed.

Emergency kits should include plenty of food and water along with portable batteries. Any and all prescription medicine should be filled as well, just in case someone is unavailable to get to a pharmacy.

The Red Cross is also working with local emergency managers to help out wherever they are needed.

“We don’t just go out and open a shelter, so we’re called in. So if there is an area that has a power outage, like a huge power outage and it’s really cold, the Red Cross could open a warming shelter,” Grant said. “A lot of those are run by jurisdictions so we’re there to assist, but we don’t go in and plan those.”

According to Grant, the Red Cross is unable to assist with downed trees or restoring one’s power if the power goes out. they can, however, provide financial assistance for someone over the period of a few days in the right circumstances.