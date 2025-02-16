Franklin County Public Schools to have virtual day Monday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County Public Schools announced Sunday that they will be holding a Code 10 virtual day on Monday, Feb. 17. All but one school will require large-scale disposal of spoiled food, FCPS said.

A Code 10 virtual day means schools will be closed for student attendance but teachers and other school personnel will report and be available to answer questions and provide assistance between 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

FCPS said they hope to be able to restock school cafeterias on Monday and return to operating schedule on Tuesday.

bagged lunches will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following locations Monday:

Dudley Elementary,

Rocky Mount Elementary and

Sontag Elementary

Any school families from any school may pick up meals at the school that is closest to their home, FCPS said.