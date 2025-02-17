Giles Co. residents urged to use self-reporting website for flood damage

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County officials are urging residents to use its Crisis Track’s self-reporting system in an effort to enhance disaster response and recovery efforts after severe flooding ravaged the community.
This comes as the area continues to recover from more than three inches of rain, several road closures and evacuations.
Here are the steps for notifying authorities of damage near you using the self-reporting website:
- Go to the website by clicking this link
- Choose the type of report: Residential damage or commercial/Industrial damage
- Enter your address and zip code
- Provide detailed information, including a brief description of the situation accompanied by any relevant photos or videos to help authorities assess the damage more accurately
- Confirm if you have homeowner’s insurance
- Fill out the required contact information
- Confirm and submit your report