FedEx distribution center in Christiansburg to close in March

A FedEx truck makes deliveries in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. FedEx will combine its air, ground and other divisions as part of a $4 billion cost cutting plan. The delivery company said Wednesday, April 5, that FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Services and other FedEx operating companies will be rolled into Federal Express Corp. by June 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The FedEx distribution center in Christiansburg is set to close sometime in March, according to the company.

10 News reached out to FedEx and received the following statement:

“FedEx regularly evaluates its network and makes adjustments to align with the evolving needs of the business. The FedEx facility on Parkway Drive in Christiansburg will close next month, and certain team members will be offered opportunities at other FedEx locations. Decisions of this nature are the result of much thought and consideration for maintaining the high level of service expected from our customers and other needs of our business. Affected team members were notified several months before any changes occur and receive assistance with finding other employment opportunities within the company, including additional support options like relocation assistance or severance where applicable.” FedEx

Details on the exact date the facility will shut down and how many workers will be affected have not been released.