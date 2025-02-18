Virginia state police urge safety with impending winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. – As a significant winter storm approaches, the Virginia State Police are urging residents across the Commonwealth to prepare and plan ahead. Forecasts predict heavy snow accumulation, particularly in southeastern Virginia, with impacts expected from Wednesday morning through early Thursday.

The Virginia State Police will adjust manpower as needed to respond effectively to the storm’s conditions. They are advising residents to avoid travel during the storm to allow the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and emergency crews the space to work safely.

For those who must travel, the police offer several safety reminders:

Use headlights : This increases visibility, helping you avoid slick spots and making it easier for other drivers to see you.

Slow your speed : Even with VDOT’s efforts to identify problem areas, drivers must adjust their speed for conditions to safely react and avoid crashes.

Don’t tailgate : Increased stopping distance is necessary on slick roads. Maintain more space between vehicles to prevent rear-end collisions.

Buckle up : Most winter weather crashes involve vehicles sliding into obstacles. Wearing a seat belt can prevent serious injury.

Check your vehicle : Ensure your vehicle is ready for winter conditions by checking the fuel level, windshield wipers, tire tread, battery life, and more.

Prepare an emergency kit: Include a window scraper, blanket, bottled water, snacks, cell phone charger, and flashlight.

For updates on road conditions, Virginians can call 511 or visit the VDOT Virginia Traffic Information Website. In emergencies, residents should call 911 or #77 to keep dispatch lines open for urgent needs.