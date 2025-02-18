Virginia Tech explores underground power lines to reduce outages

With the recent impacts of winter weather causing tens of thousands of people across Virginia to be without power for days, some wonder about the transition from above-ground power lines to underground.

At Virginia Tech, researchers are working on innovative solutions to enhance power line resilience. Their research focuses on developing new technologies to prevent power outages and improve the reliability of electrical grids during severe weather conditions.

The team at Virginia Tech is exploring advanced materials and designs that could withstand harsh weather, potentially minimizing the frequency and duration of power outages. This cutting-edge research aims to provide more reliable power solutions not only for Virginia but also for other regions prone to severe weather disruptions.

Tune in to 10 News at 5 and 6 p.m., where we will be talking to the researchers and getting demonstrations on how these technologies could be implemented in our area.