Ferrum College and Franklin County Board of Supervisors announce $100,000 scholarship

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors are looking to mitigate the costs of college with a whopping $100,000 Resident Impact Scholarship.

The scholarship will support one or more Franklin County students who are pursuing an undergraduate degree at Ferrum College.

To be eligible for the award, students need to show a high financial need and live in Franklin County throughout the time they receive funds. Additionally, they also need to be in good academic standing and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. Scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, room, board and associated fees of Ferrum College.

After their first scholarship year, students may be able to apply for ongoing support. Awards may also go to more than one student at a time, as funds are available.

The director of financial aid will consider a student’s academic records, civic engagement, athletics or other characteristics that demonstrate commitment to Ferrum’s motto, “Not Self, But Others.”

“We’re excited to implement this partnership with Ferrum College to create a scholarship fund for Franklin County students,” stated Franklin County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ronnie Thompson. “This is a big win for our community, giving local students more opportunities to continue their education and achieve their goals. By working together with Ferrum College, we’re helping ensure our young people the support they need to succeed, and in turn, we’re investing in the future of Franklin County. We’re proud of this collaboration and look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our students and the community as a whole.”

Ferrum President Mirta Martin said, “We are deeply grateful to the Franklin County Board of Supervisors for their incredible generosity and commitment to investing in the future of our students. This $100,000 in scholarships will provide invaluable opportunities for Franklin County residents to pursue their education right here at Ferrum College while remaining in the community they call home. My heartfelt thanks to the Board and to Mr. Tim Tatum for their vision and dedication in making this a reality. Their support strengthens our shared mission of empowering students and fostering the growth and success of Franklin County.” Tatum represents the Blue Ridge District, which includes Ferrum, on the Board.