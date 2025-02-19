Join the Hokie community in making a difference on Giving Day

Virginia Tech has just begun its annual Giving Day.

Giving Day is an opportunity for Hokies to come together and show their support for the university through donations.

Recommended Videos

Ambassadors for the event are Virginia Tech alumni, students, faculty and the community who help spread the word on social media and encourage others to participate.

Each ambassador shares unique giving links with participants who want to donate to support their favorite areas of the university like the athletics department or leadership programs.

Supporters are encouraged to match each other’s donations or compete in challenges where groups can gain additional money or gifts to an area of their choice.

In 2024, the university had over 18,900 donors raise more than $13 million.

This year’s Giving Day goal is to have 19,000 unique donors.

Hokies can get involved by following Virginia Tech’s social media channels or visiting the Giving Day website, where you can learn about the different challenges, track the leaderboards and find ways to contribute.