Maple Festival returns to Highland County in March

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va – Virginia’s sweetest event of the year returns next month.

The 65th annual Highland County Maple Festival is set for the second and third weekends of March.

It’s known as a ‘local legacy’. Bringing thousands to the region since 1959.

“We all just love to share what makes our community so special,” said Chris Swecker, the executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, there’s a sort of a rural charm, again, being the least populous county in Virginia. And it’s some people say it’s like taking a step back in time.”

There will be tons of activities for the whole family.

You can learn how maple syrup is made at sugar camps, or if you’re looking to indulge your sweet tooth, multiple vendors will be offering treats like donuts, pancakes and more.

The festival takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 8th-9th and Saturday and Sunday, March 15th-16th.

A free shuttle will be offered this year from Monterey to many of the festival locations to reduce traffic.

The event is all free except for the live entertainment and craft fair, which costs $5 to attend.

More information on the festival can be found here.