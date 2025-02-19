Skip to main content
VSP and Roanoke City Police in search of missing 37-year-old

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Russell John Becker (Courtesy of VSP) (VSP 2025)

ROANOKE, Va. – The VSP has issued a “Missing Person with Autism Alert” on behalf of the Roanoke City Police Tuesday night.

The ROCI Police Department is looking for Russell John Becker who was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on foot from the 5000 block of Williamson Road NW, it is unknown what he is wearing.

VSP describes Becker as 5′5 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Officials say that Becker has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Those with information are urged to contact the Roanoke City Police Dept. at 540-853-2212

