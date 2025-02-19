Woman dead, suspect in custody after fatal assault in Southeast Roanoke

The Roanoke Police Department is in the midst of investigating a homicide that happened early this morning on Yellow Mountain Road SE.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning on Yellow Mountain Road SE.

At about 5:13 a.m., officers responded to a call about an assault in the 2100 block. When they arrived, they found a woman with severe injuries, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Not long after, officers took an man into custody, according to Roanoke Police.

As the investigation continues, 22nd Street SE is currently closed between Stanley Avenue and Jefferson Street.

