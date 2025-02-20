Police Chief, Mayor, and RESET team visit South Roanoke neighborhood following elderly woman’s murder

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s police chief and mayor visited the neighborhood where an elderly woman was brutally murdered earlier this week, checking in with residents and offering support. The area was lined with police officers and volunteers who went door-to-door, assisting in the aftermath of the crime. The common sentiment from residents: “This never happens here.”

The murder has left the community shaken to its core.

10 News asked if they were shocked by the area, it happened in. Aiden Andrews, a local who frequents the area said, “Yeah, I think we all were. My whole family, yeah.”

South Roanoke is not typically associated with crime or homelessness, but recent events have raised concerns about growing issues in the neighborhood.

“I hate to say that about Roanoke because I grew up here and raised my children here, but I do think it’s a growing problem, and you really have to look at why,” said Susan Henny, who used to live in the area and still visits regularly.

In response to the tragic incident, city leaders and first responders deployed the RESET team, or Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma, to engage with residents and local businesses in the Crystal Springs area.

“Words can’t describe what this community is feeling right now, what these neighbors and this neighborhood are feeling right now. I can only imagine,” said Roanoke Police Chief. “Our RESET team is out here to help them get through this, and we just want them to feel supported.”

As officers walked through the neighborhood, many residents pointed to the growing presence of homeless individuals.

“There’s just more and more homeless people down in Grandin Village. They’re always on this corner too, and honestly, they seem pretty harmless,” Henny said.

Mayor Joe Cobb addressed concerns about homelessness that neighbors have raised, acknowledging ongoing challenges. He explained that efforts to address the issue are underway.

“The lack of available housing is at the forefront of our attention, but we work hard to connect people with the resources they need and ensure they are connected with those resources,” Cobb said.

In addition to concerns about homelessness, some neighbors believe the free trolley service, which takes passengers from downtown to past Roanoke Memorial, may be contributing to the problem.

As the investigation continues, city leaders remain focused on supporting the community while working to address the broader issues affecting South Roanoke.