WATCH: Virginia lawmakers working to get winter weather disaster relief

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Storms, Helene, Winter Weather, Kaine, Warner

Parts of Southwest Virginia are still reeling from this weekend’s storms that brought flooding to areas already impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has joined forces with Sen. Tim Kaine and Representative Morgan Griffith to declare disasters for multiple counties impacted by the storms.

“It also drives home the fact that we are still seeing, you know, levels of destruction. I think about last weekend where we saw in far southwest again, floods that devastated, a number of communities,” Warner said.

Warner is also working with Kaine and North Carolina Senators to get more disaster relief funds sent to those still recovering from Helene.

