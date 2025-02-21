Demi-Leigh Tebow stops in at Liberty University Convocation

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A special guest took the stage at Liberty University Convocation on Friday, which is the largest weekly gathering of Christian students in the world.

Demi-Leigh Tebow, a former Miss Universe, shared messages of hope and resilience. She also talked about how she initially connected with her husband Tim Tebow through his annual Night to Shine initiative, a prom for people with special needs that hit close to home.

“This guy named Tim Tebow ended up loving people like my little sister, and to be very honest we had so little in common when we first met, we actually had to learn to have things in common but more importantly than that we had a whole lot in purpose.” Demi-Leigh Tebow, public figure

She is also an author and launched a campaign to empower women around the world.