MG-TEC IT Academy deadline extended at Mountain gateway Community College

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – Mountain Gateway Community College has extended their application deadline for the MG-TEC IT Academy to March 15.

The MG-TEC IT Academy is a program for high school students to explore careers in information technology fields like IT, cybersecurity, robotics, and more. Students who are participating in the program get real-world experience in these fields and can earn college credit, furthering their school careers.

Students in the program can also get the chance to fly drones, build robots, learn ethical hacking skills, and more! The program hopes to jump-start student careers in the growing of tech industry.

“We aim to give students the tools they need to innovate and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape. By offering hands-on projects, industry partnerships, and a focus on real-world challenges, we are preparing students for the future of work in technology.” Ashley Pratt, Director of the MG-TEC IT Academy

To enroll, you can click here to apply. Don’t forget, the deadline is less than a month away!