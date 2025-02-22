Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
42º
Join Insider

Local News

Man found dead in Montgomery County

Tags: Crime, Montgomery County
No description found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in the Chrisman Mill area of Montgomery County on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said someone reported the body of a deceased male to the authorities, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this as a suspicious death.

Recommended Videos

Because of the nature of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information at this time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS