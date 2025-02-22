Man found dead in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in the Chrisman Mill area of Montgomery County on Saturday, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

MCSO said someone reported the body of a deceased male to the authorities, and the Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating this as a suspicious death.

Because of the nature of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing any more information at this time.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.