DANVILLE, Va. – Colquhoun Street at Craghead Street in Danville will be temporarily closed on Monday, Feb. 24.

The City of Danville said the street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday due to the installation of a new sewer line in the area. The city said motorists planning to take Colquhoun Street should take the detour set up along Craghead, Newton, and Bridge streets.