LYNCHBURG, Va. – A portion of Court Street in Lynchburg will be temporarily closed on Monday, Feb. 24.

The Lynchburg Department of Public Works said the street and sidewalk from 616 to 620 Court Street will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday due to a crane operation in the area. The city will have a detour set up for motorists and emergency vehicles.