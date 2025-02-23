Skip to main content
Local News

Man charged for attempted murder of Danville Police officer

Danville Police Car (WSLS 10)

DANVILLE, Va. – The suspect involved in the shooting of a Danville Police officer has been formally charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said 47-year-old Lucas Degier has been charged with Attempted Capital Murder in relation to the officer-involved shooting that took place in Danville on February 17. Danville Police Department stated that when the officer, Kayla Robinson, was interviewing the suspect in relation to a hit-and-run incident, the suspect drew a firearm and shot at Robinson multiple times. Robinson then returned fire, and both were hit multiple times.

Authorities said Degier was taken to Duke University Hospital following the incident. He is now being held at the Durham County Detention Facility in North Carolina, and will be extradited to Virginia to stand trial.

