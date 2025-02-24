3 Balloons: A store providing employment for those with disabilities in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new bookstore is coming to Roanoke, and its goal is to help people with disabilities find employment.

3 Balloons is a non-profit working in the Roanoke Valley, and they’re hoping to have a physical store open in November.

“Our plan is to begin production in May and open for business on November 1. Our goal is to have 20 employees on opening day.” Steve Stinson, director of 3 Balloons

The employees and staffers would make products like jewelry, trinkets, and various items using repurposed materials. 3 Balloons says a store like this is needed, as 80% of people with intellectual disabilities remain unemployed. The director, Steve Stinson, hopes the store can provide meaningful employment for those who struggle to find work.

“Products will include hand-made items created from repurposed materials. Our staffers will make these onsite, so it’s a store and a workshop.” Steve Stinson, director of 3 Balloons

Stinson has also said that this would be the only bookstore in the Roanoke Valley that is devoted only to children’s literature.

For more information on 3 Balloons, you can click here.