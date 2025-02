MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened on I-81 northbound in Montgomery County on Sunday night.

At about 11 p.m., 49-year-old Damon Elliott Joseph, of Lafayette, Louisiana, was driving in a Volvo NVL tractor when he ran off the left side of the road, went through the guardrail and overturned.

Recommended Videos

State Police said Joseph was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.