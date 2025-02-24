8-year-old boy injured after hit-and-run in Roanoke, RPD looking for suspect

ROANOKE, Va. – An 8-year-old boy was injured following a hit-and-run incident that occurred on the 1900 block of Hanover Avenue, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said the incident occurred at 8:29 a.m. Monday. The child was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, such as the driver or location of the vehicle, please contact RPD at 540-344-8500

Officers are searching for a dark gray/black Toyota Camry in connection with the incident and it’s the vehicle in the attached videos.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.