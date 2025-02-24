Vinton’s restaurant week is here!

VINTON, Va. – Are you hungry for something in Vinton?

From Feb. 23 to March 2, multiple restaurants in Vinton will participate in restaurant week. Customers can expect chef-curated menus, special deals, and tasty specials from various local eateries.

Michael Hall, general manager of Famous Anthony’s Vinton, said that this event is a great opportunity to attract new customers and participate in the local community.

“We just have the two new menu items. We created a new bacon cheeseburger. We have hot dog specials. Sandwich specials. Dinner specials. Desserts included. Drinks are included. So, a lot to look at,” Hall said.

This week is a chance for customers to visit their favorite spots or discover something new. Keriann Campbell, general manager of Our Daily Bread Bakery and Bistro, said she is excited about Vinton’s first official restaurant week and invited customers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“When you think Our Daily Bread, you think about our delicious breads, pies, cakes, all of that stuff. But we’re much more than that. So, we were excited to be part of Restaurant Week because that puts us in with everyone else,” Campbell said.

Inspired by Roanoke’s restaurant week in January, several Vinton restaurants came together at the Vinton Chamber of Commerce to launch their own event, Campbell said. From cafes to special dinners, this is a chance to explore Vinton’s culinary cuisine.

Check out the full list of participating restaurants below, and special menus can be found on Vinton’s website.