WATCH: VMI alumni in the Trump administration

LEXINGTON, Va. – President Donald Trump’s new pick for chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs Staff has ties to our region.

Air Force Lt. General Dan Caine is a 1990 graduate of VMI. Another VMI Alumnus former Congressman and retired Army Special Forces Colonel Mike Waltz is the President’s National Security Advisor.

“So, the two alumni who have found their public service in the halls of Washington in the current administration Waltz and Caine are joining a very distinct group of alumni who have provided service at the request of the nation,” Col. Gibson, Executive Director of the VMI Museum System, said.

If confirmed, Caine would replace General Charles CQ Brown who Trump dismissed as Chairman Friday night.