Decades of planning and investment lead to economic revival in Southside

DANVILLE, Va. – Work is underway on the site of the Microporous development in Pittsylvania County. The battery company is promising to invest more than $1 billion dollars and add more than 2,000 jobs to the community.

It took decades of work to get Danville and Pittsylvania County to the point where it could attract even the promise of a billion-dollar investment, according to economic development officials.

“The state of the economy was very much in disarray. We had lost a lot of jobs in tobacco, textiles, furniture,” said Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “So the region as a whole had suffered. We had gone through NAFTA … so a lot of industries had moved international.”

Green said the turnaround began with a focus on training workers and determining what the region had to offer.

“They focused their attention and said how do we move forward? How do we train our workers for better jobs, for better pay? What are our niches,” Green said.

Leaders settled on sectors that include advanced manufacturing and engineering.

And over the past eight years those efforts have paid off: the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance estimates there has been more than $3.2 billion in capital investment across its region which stretches from Patrick County to Halifax County.

That’s led by 34 new companies, 36 expansions by existing companies, with a total of 8,081 jobs.

Danville has seen the bulk of that growth and is slowly reversing a decades-long of declining population, according to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia. Leaders there said their focus now is turning toward planning for a future with more residents, while maintaining and improving quality of life.