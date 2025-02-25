Northwest Roanoke neighborhood calls for increased safety measures after latest child hit-and-run

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say they have no new updates in the search for the driver of a car that hit an 8-year-old boy in Northwest Roanoke on Monday morning. Despite the fact that the car was captured on a doorbell camera, police have yet to make any progress in identifying the driver.

The video shows a dark-colored Toyota Camry approaching and passing a camera around 8:30 a.m. Monday on the 1900 block of Hanover Avenue.

The sounds of crashes and cries are all too familiar in the Northwest Roanoke area. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a child has been struck by a vehicle in the city. A map of recent incidents shows two crashes on Hanover Avenue and four other crashes involving children across Roanoke in the past year.

Tommy Lilly, the father of the boy who was hit, recalled a similar incident last November.

“And this isn’t the first time a child got struck by a vehicle,” Lilly said. “Back in November, me and my sons witnessed a child get struck right here on the corner.”

The crash Lilly is referring to occurred just a few houses down from where his son was hit on Monday.

Destiny Mease, whose niece was the child involved in the November crash, is now calling for stronger safety measures in the Northwest Roanoke neighborhood.

“I would absolutely love to see ‘Slow Down’ signs, ‘Children at Play’ signs, and things like that just bringing awareness to the energy and environment that’s available to this neighborhood,” Mease said.

Lilly also pointed out that there are no speed limit signs for blocks on his street.

“More speed limit signs, I don’t even see a speed limit sign, not one,” Lilly said.

When incidents like this occur, technology is helping police with their investigations. A neighborhood security camera captured footage of the suspected vehicle, which has been crucial in the search.

Dr. Tod Burke, a criminologist and former police officer, emphasized how helpful technology can be in these cases.

“Any type of an investigative aid is going to be super helpful, particularly now for the people who have the doorbell camera,” Burke said.

Lilly shared the heartbreaking words his son told him from his hospital bed.

“With grief in his eyes, his words to me in our conversation were, ‘Daddy, they left me,’ and it broke my heart,” Lilly said.

The 8-year-old boy remains in the hospital, where he is recovering from his injuries.