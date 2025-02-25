WATCH: Leaders plan to traffic test on Gus Nicks Boulevard

VINTON, Va. – Town officials in Vinton are launching a lane reconfiguration demonstration on Gus Nicks Boulevard.

Starting March 3, the town will put up cones to mimic a planned design that will decrease the number of through lanes, while adding a turn lane and space for bikers and pedestrians.

people in Roanoke might remember a similar demonstration back in 2020 and 2021 on Brandon Ave. Vinton leaders hope the new design will increase safety on a road that’s a major artery for both locals and commuters.

“Travel time from point a to point b along that road can decrease this is what the city saw on Brandon Avenue. so it’s sort of counterintuitive that fewer lanes means you can actually get through faster and safer, but it just means that it’s a little bit more controlled access,” Cody Sexton, Deputy town manager for the town of Vinton, said.

They say the demonstrations will last for two weeks, but could potentially go longer.