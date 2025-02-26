Habitat for Humanity dedicating homes to those in need

Habitat for Humanity is set to open a door for opportunity in the Star City as it hands over the keys to two completed houses to Family Promise of Greater Roanoke.

Family Promise, an organization that strives to combat homelessness and help people get back on their feet, will then manage these homes as rental units for families in need.

The project is a first-of-its-kind and is part of the $2.6 million ARPA grant award HFHRV received following the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Roanoke awarded the competitive grant funds in July 2022, which allowed Habitat to build the two single-family detached houses. The aim is to ensure more community members have a roof over their heads.

10 News spoke with Amy Morgan, the Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Roanoke, who shared more about the organization and the project’s overall mission.

“Family Promise is a nonprofit that works specifically with homeless families and provides shelter as well as intensive case management and aftercare programming to help families that are currently experiencing homelessness into stable housing,” said Morgan.

Families who have finished the program or are ready to enter into housing will then be allowed to rent the home for 6 to 12 months so that they can attain a rental history and go into other permanent housing in the future.

Morgan explained that there are specific requirements to make note of.

“Everyone is screened through our intake process and they will enter our shelter program, so they have to be homeless. They have to have children and they have to be employed and working toward the goal of sustainability, making sure that they’ve done budgeting, financial planning and other kinds of lifestyle building in order to get into this program.”

Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating two homes, one located on Salem Avenue and the other one on Madison Avenue.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place at 10 a.m.