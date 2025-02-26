Protestors gather in Christiansburg, express concerns over administration

Protestors have been gathering in Christiansburg each week this month, expressing their concerns about the current administration.

“I’m very concerned about what he is doing to our country,” said Holly Marrow, a protester. “We are out here to protest the fact that the current administration is leading us towards a fascist dictatorship with absolutely no checks and balances.”

“I’ve been around long enough to see what America can be, and where we were going, and where we have gone backwards already, in less than two months, in less than two weeks,” said Beth Waggenspack, another protester.

“It’s all a big scam to try and support these corporations,” said Jesse Kelly, a protester. “These CEOs that are in so much power that they don’t even know what to do with it but take more and more money from the people.”

Behind the protest is the local Trump Store.

JoAnne Price has owned the store since 2022.

She said the crowd doesn’t hurt business, but she doesn’t understand why they chose her store to protest in front of.

“You know we want to cater to local businesses, and black businesses. I’m black. why are they out front protesting my businesses? This is nothing to do with President Trump,” said JoAnne Price, owner of the Christiansburg Trump Store.

Trump supporter Skylar Mullins saw the protest and decided to stop in and shop.

“I don’t think anyone should lead a whole entire country that’s going to cater to the minority’s feelings and pat people on the back instead of being like you guys need to tighten up and we got to get things rolling,” said Skylar Mullins, a Trump supporter and local resident.

During the protest, Christiansburg police stopped by to monitor everything. Marrow said they plan to move their future demonstrations to in front of Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office.