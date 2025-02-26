Skip to main content
Local News

Students and staff treated after pepper spray incident at Amherst County High School

The incident is under investigation

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

AMHERST CO., Va. – Several students and staff were treated after a student discharged pepper spray in one of the hallways at Amherst County High School Wednesday afternoon, according to Amherst County Public Schools.

According to Amherst Co. the hallway that was affected was immediately evacuated and the Amherst County Sherrif’s Office and Fire and EMS responded immediately.

ACHS was placed under a “Hold,” and students stayed in their 6th period class for an extended period of time.

The ACHS nursing staff and Amherst Co. Fire and EMS treated those who were affected by the pepper spray. Parents of the students affected were also contacted by the ACHS administration and this incident remains under investigation.

