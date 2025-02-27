‘They chose to do nothing’: Parent reacts after new charges in Lynchburg day care abuse case

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Outrage and questions continue to swirl around Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center in Lynchburg following allegations of child abuse.

Police announced on Tuesday that additional individuals have been charged in the case, which initially saw staff member Georgia Brown charged with assault and battery in January. Now, the former head of the center and members of its board are also facing charges, accused of knowing about the abuse but failing to act.

For many parents, Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center was a trusted and welcoming place for their children. However, an investigation by the Virginia Department of Social Services revealed that staff member Georgia Brown assaulted at least five children over several weeks last fall.

In one case, Brown is accused of grabbing a child by the back of the neck while forcing them to clean up a mess as they cried and screamed. Additionally, in another incident, Brown allegedly grabbed a child by the ankles, causing their head to hit a piece of furniture.

“As far as knowing and confirmed from CPS that my child was in fact injured and assaulted was not until early December and this happened in October,” said one parent, who wished to remain anonymous but felt compelled to share her family’s story. She claims school leaders downplayed the situation for weeks.

“They chose not to call parents that day. They chose not to call CPS that day. They chose to do nothing, and they let us watched us walk in that door and leave our kids with someone alone because she was the opening teacher. So she was alone with our kids for an hour or so in the morning when they knew that she was abusing them,” the parent said.

State investigators eventually involved Lynchburg police with the investigation, and initially, only Brown faced charges. Now, the center’s interim director at the time, Holland Coleman, and three board members have also been charged with failure to notify as mandated reporters. Coleman faces an additional charge of child endangerment. Brown also faces three additional charges of assault and battery.

“CPS has their function to make sure that the child is safe. While we want to make sure the child is safe, we also want to make sure that someone’s held accountable,” said Sgt. Barbara Gibson, with the Lynchburg Police Department.

Gibson encouraged parents to periodically check in on their child’s day care providers and ask questions if something seems amiss.

The mother expressed relief that authorities acted quickly but still has lingering questions.

“The mom guilt’s very, very intense some days,” she said. “We definitely trusted her. We felt very comfortable with the school.”

A spokesperson for Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center issued a statement to 10 News:

“We at Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center take seriously our obligations under Virginia law to protect our children. Because this is a pending legal matter, we will provide no further comment. We are deeply committed to EELC’s mission of providing every child with affectionate and personalized care in a safe environment. Everyone at Elizabeth’s Early Learning Center appreciates the community’s support as we continue taking the necessary steps to build a strong future for our school and the children we serve.” Elizabeth's Early Learning Center

In a statement posted on its website, the center said Coleman resigned from her position at the center earlier this month. She is expected back in court on March 12.

Police are still investigating and said anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Gauthier at 434-455-6230 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 Tips mobile app, or via text by sending CVCS to 738477 for a link to the anonymous tip form.