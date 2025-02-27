Waitress, the Musical coming to Mill Mountain Theatre

This image released by Bleecker Street shows Sara Bareilles in a scene from "Waitress: The Musical." (Bleecker Street via AP)

ROANOKE, Va. – “Waitress, the Musical” will be coming to Mill Mountain Theatre this March!

The musical is based on the 2007 film “Waitress,” and features music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

“The musical follows Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker at Joe’s Diner, who finds herself in an unfulfilling marriage to her controlling husband, Earl. When Jenna discovers she’s pregnant, she begins to re-evaluate her life and dreams of escape. Encouraged by her quirky fellow waitresses, Dawn and Becky, and supported by an unexpected romantic connection with her gynecologist, Dr. Pomatter, Jenna starts to find her way to a new beginning. The show is celebrated for its emotional depth, witty dialogue, and catchy, soulful songs that explore themes of love, resilience, and self-discovery." Mill Mountain Theatre

Showings will be held from March 13 to March 30. You can find tickets online here.