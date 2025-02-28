Police investigating death at Rocky Mount industrial facility

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at an industrial facility in Rocky Mount, according to town officials.

On Thursday, at about 4:10 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the Ply Gem/Cornerstone Building Brands facility on North Main Street for the report of an unresponsive person inside an empty industrial compact container in the facility’s side lot.

Upon arrival, police discovered 54-year-old Shehta M. Sokr, a resident of Rocky Mount and an employee at the facility, deceased inside the industrial container. Authorities report that the container was not in service at the time of the incident.

After conducting a thorough on-site investigation, police found no indications of foul play. The case has been referred to the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office for further forensic examination to determine the cause of death. This incident remains under active investigation.

